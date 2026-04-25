Beshears, Blue Wahoos Beat Biscuits 7-2

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos first baseman Jay Beshears slides into third

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos first baseman Jay Beshears slides into third(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos tied a season high with 10 hits and beat the Montgomery Biscuits 7-2 on Friday night.

Dillon Lewis opened the scoring for the Blue Wahoos with a solo homer in the second inning, his team-leading fourth of the season.

Jay Beshears delivered the biggest hit of the night, a two-run triple in the fourth inning, to extend the Pensacola lead to 3-0. Jackson Baumeister (L, 0-1) would surrender another run in the fifth inning on a Fenwick Trimble double play grounder before departing with 4.2 innings of four-run ball.

Pensacola starter Brandon White was one out away from qualifying for his first Double-A win, but gave up a two-out, two-run single to Will Simpson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colby Martin (W, 1-0) entered to escape the jam, and ultimately worked 2.1 hitless innings of relief to earn the win for himself.

The Blue Wahoos tacked on three more runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Ryan Ignoffo to cap a three-hit night, to make things easier for Nigel Belgrave (S, 2). The Pensacola reliever, who entered with a two-run lead in the eighth, closed out the 7-2 win with a perfect ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday. First pitch from DABOS Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

For game highlights, click here. Beshears, Blue Wahoos Beat Biscuits 7-2 Written by Erik Bremer MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos tied a season high with 10 hits and beat the Montgomery Biscuits 7-2 on Friday night.

Dillon Lewis opened the scoring for the Blue Wahoos with a solo homer in the second inning, his team-leading fourth of the season.

Jay Beshears delivered the biggest hit of the night, a two-run triple in the fourth inning, to extend the Pensacola lead to 3-0. Jackson Baumeister (L, 0-1) would surrender another run in the fifth inning on a Fenwick Trimble double play grounder before departing with 4.2 innings of four-run ball.

Pensacola starter Brandon White was one out away from qualifying for his first Double-A win, but gave up a two-out, two-run single to Will Simpson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colby Martin (W, 1-0) entered to escape the jam, and ultimately worked 2.1 hitless innings of relief to earn the win for himself.

The Blue Wahoos tacked on three more runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Ryan Ignoffo to cap a three-hit night, to make things easier for Nigel Belgrave (S, 2). The Pensacola reliever, who entered with a two-run lead in the eighth, closed out the 7-2 win with a perfect ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday. First pitch from DABOS Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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