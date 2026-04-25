Shuckers Fall to Trash Pandas on Friday

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Ryan Birchards

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Ryan Birchards(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-9) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-11), 8-5, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. Prior to the game, the Shuckers honored the Biloxi Dodgers with a pregame ceremony, celebrating the former Southern Negro League team that called Biloxi home from 1936 to 1986.

The Trash Pandas jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first with a two-RBI single from Tucker Flint, an RBI single from Harold Coll and a throwing error that allowed Flint to score. The Shuckers struck back in the second with an RBI double from Eduardo Garcia, a two-RBI double from Mark Coley II and a walk pitch that allowed Coley to score from third, tying the game at four. In the fourth, the Trash Pandas retook the lead, 7-4, with a bases-loaded walk to Tucker Flint, a balk and an RBI single from Harold Coll. The Trash Pandas extended the lead to 8-4 with a bases-loaded walk from Harold Coll in the sixth. The Shuckers scored their final run in the ninth when an errant throw allowed Mark Coley II to score from third, making it 8-5. Bryce Osmond (1-2) earned the win, while Jaron DeBerry (2-2) took the loss and Najer Victor earned his first Double-A save.

At the plate, Dylan O'Rae (1-for-4, BB) and Blake Burke (1-for-4) extended their on-base streaks to 17 and 18 games. Burke's 18-game streak marks the longest of his career. Out of the bullpen, Edwin Jimenez (2.0ip, 0r, 2k) extended his scoreless streak to 6.0 innings.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (1-0, 3.77) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Ryan Costieu (1-1, 9.00) for the Trash Pandas. The Shuckers will debut their new Biloxi Mudbugs alternate identity, complete with speciality hats and jerseys. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mudbugs-themed Hawaiian shirt presented by Conecuh Sausage. Speciality food items include a Crawfish Etoufee Sausage Dog (Aw Shucks), Crawfish Etouffee Balls (Lighthouse), Crawfish Mac N Cheese (Catch of the Game) and a Crawfish Poboy (Lighthouse). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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