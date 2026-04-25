Offensive Outburst Sends Blue Wahoos Past Biscuits, 7-2

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Roel Garcia III

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Roel Garcia III(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-2 on Friday night at DABOS PARK.

Pensacola (7-12) struck first in the second inning when Dillon Lewis launched a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Blue Wahoos an early 1-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos added to their advantage in the fourth. Jay Beshears delivered a two-run triple to center field, plating Ryan Ignoffo and Lewis to extend the lead to 3-0.

Montgomery (8-11) threatened to keep the game within reach thanks to its pitching staff. Jackson Baumeister worked 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, while Roel Garcia III followed with 3.1 scoreless frames to stabilize the game.

Pensacola pushed across another run in the fifth on a double play ball to make it 4-0 before the Biscuits responded in the bottom half. With two outs, Will Simpson lined a two-run single to right field, scoring Gregory Barrios and Ryan Spikes to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Montgomery had chances late but could not break through against the Pensacola bullpen. The Blue Wahoos put the game away in the ninth, scoring three runs highlighted by an RBI single from Ignoffo and aggressive baserunning from Emaarion Boyd.

Simpson drove in both runs for Montgomery, while Kenny Piper and Xavier Isaac each recorded two hits. The Biscuits finished with six hits but struck out 12 times in the loss.

Pensacola's bullpen proved decisive, combining for 4.1 scoreless innings to close out the game. Colby Martin (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Nigel Belgrave secured his second save of the season.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.