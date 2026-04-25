Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Biloxi Kiwanis

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to Biloxi Kiwanis prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' game on Friday night against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

"We're very thankful for the Heart of a Shucker donation to our scholarship fund", said Brian Lake. "The two recipients of these scholarships are Liliana Pyron from St. Patrick's HS and she'll be attending South Alabama and Russhell Sanchez from Biloxi HS attending Ole Miss."

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis has been looking out for children in every corner of the globe with more than 550,000 volunteers who serve their communities.

"This donation doubles the two annual scholarships that the Biloxi Kiwanis Club grants to local Biloxi high school students, Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "We're excited to be able to help support that cause."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE HEART OF A SHUCKER COMMUNITY FUND:

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023, to allow the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure. Each season, organizations will be honored during the Friday night game of every homestand.







Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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