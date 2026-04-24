Trash Pandas Fall 9-5 as Tensions Boil over in Biloxi

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-11) dropped their third straight game on Thursday night on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, falling 9-5 to the Biloxi Shuckers (10-8) at Keesler Federal Park.

Biloxi struck first with two runs in the opening inning. A walk and a hit-by-pitch put runners at first and second with two outs before left fielder Mike Boeve ripped a two-run double to give the Shuckers the lead. Blake Burke, who was hit by the pitch, scored on the play and exchanged words with the Trash Pandas dugout on his way home.

Rocket City answered in the fourth to tie the game. Gustavo Campero led off with a single, and two batters later, Tucker Flint and Raudi Rodriguez drew walks to load the bases with one out. Harold Coll followed with a ground ball that was misplayed by third baseman Jheremy Vargas, allowing two runs to score and even the game at 2-2. The Trash Pandas left the bases loaded after back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Tensions escalated in the middle of the fourth as both benches and bullpens cleared following the earlier exchange. The incident resulted in the ejection of Trash Pandas reliever Leonard Garcia.

Biloxi responded with a four-run bottom of the fourth to take control of the game. A double and a walk opened the inning before Mark Coley II delivered a two-run single to put the Shuckers back in front. After advancing to second on the throw home, Coley scored on an RBI single by Vargas, who then moved up on the throw and came home on another RBI single by Jesus Made to extend the lead to 6-2. After Burke flied out to end the inning, he and Flint exchanged words, resulting in Flint's ejection.

Trash Pandas starter Jose Gonzalez (L, 0-1) took the loss in his first decision after back-to-back quality starts. He allowed six runs on six hits over 4.0 innings, walking two and striking out five.

Efrain Contreras followed in relief and impressed in his second appearance with Rocket City. The native of Juárez, Mexico, struck out the side in the sixth and finished with four strikeouts over 2.2 innings, allowing one run on a pair of walks. That run came in the seventh after Boeve collected his third hit and third RBI of the game, pushing the score to 7-2.

Biloxi starter Tyler Hardin struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced and finished with nine strikeouts over 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on one hit with one walk, but did not factor into the decision. Stiven Cruz (W, 2-1) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Rocket City reached the four-run mark for the 16th time in 18 games by scoring twice in the eighth. Ben Gobbel, who entered for Flint, drew a leadoff walk, and Rodriguez reached on an error to set up Coll, who delivered a two-run double to right-center to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Biloxi answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Luke Murphy, capitalizing on two walks. Jesus Made delivered an RBI single, and another run scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 9-4.

The Trash Pandas added a final run in the ninth. Campero led off with his second single of the game, stole second, and advanced to third on a balk before scoring on a sharp groundout to second by pinch hitter Wade Meckler, making it 9-5.

Raudi Rodriguez singled and scored, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Meckler's 12-game on-base streak came to an end. Both teams finished with nine hits, combining for five errors-three by Biloxi and two by Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas continue their road series on Thursday evening with the Shuckers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with righthander RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas against fellow RHP Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 1.80 ERA) for Biloxi. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home on Tuesday, April 28th, when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies with a 6:05 start. The homestand features a James Spann bobblehead giveaway, an Education Day game, Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Country Night with a Heartland concert, and Lunaticos Day with a Flag giveaway.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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