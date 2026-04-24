Wahoos Split Twin Bill with Biscuits in Montgomery

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night, winning game one by a score of 8-7 and falling in game two by a 4-2 final.

In game one, the Blue Wahoos overcame an early deficit and withstood a late Montgomery charge to win their first game in five tries against the Biscuits this season. Austin Overn opened the scoring for the Biscuits with a safety squeeze bunt in the bottom of the third inning, but the Blue Wahoos exploded in a four-run fourth. Ryan Ignoffo hit a solo homer to tie the game, Payton Green smoked a two-run double, and Dylan Jasso added a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.

The Biscuits wasted no time answering back against Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, as Xavier Isaac hit a solo homer and Mac Horvath tacked on an RBI single before Gregory Barrios scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 4-4.

The Blue Wahoos took the lead for good against reliever Jackson Lancaster (L, 0-1) in the fifth, as Dillon Lewis brought home a run on a double play grounder and Cristian Hernández blasted a double, his second of the game, to score Michael Snyder from first base and put Pensacola ahead 6-4. They added two more in the sixth on a Gage Miller sacrifice fly and Brendan Jones solo homer for an 8-4 advantage.

Justin King (W, 1-0) worked 2.0 innings of effective relief, and Logan Whitaker (S, 1) survived an anxious bottom of the seventh to earn his first save. After loading the bases with nobody out, the righty worked around a bases-loaded walk to Isaac and an RBI groundout from Brayden Taylor to strike out Barrios, ending the game with the tying run at third and the winning run at second.

In game two, the Blue Wahoos played as the home team to make up a postponement in Pensacola from the opening weekend of the season. Montgomery's Ryan Spikes and Pensacola's Garret Forrester traded solo homers in the third inning for an early 1-1 tie game.

Emaarion Boyd put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly against Kyle Whitten (W, 2-0), but the Biscuits rallied back in the top of the sixth against Stephen Jones (L, 1-1). With two outs, Kenny Piper hit a game-tying RBI single before Barrios dropped a bloop double down the left field line, taking the lead when Boyd's return throw deflected into foul territory. Horvath capped the rally with an RBI triple for a 4-2 Montgomery lead.

Pensacola threatened in the bottom of the seventh against Owen Wild (S, 2), as Green doubled and Forrester walked, before Boyd and Ian Lewis Jr. flied out to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday. First pitch from DABOS Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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