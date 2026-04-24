Clingstones' Offense Breaks out in 13-9 Win over Birmingham

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - A four-RBI game from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. powered a strong night for the Columbus Clingstones (10-8) on offense as the club overcame a three-run deficit and bounced back to win 13-9 over the Birmingham Barons (8-10) on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: Down 1-0 in the top of the second, a two-run single from Kilpatrick Jr. kicked off a string of six-straight two out hits that put Columbus ahead 5-1. Birmingham responded with a six-run bottom of the fourth, with a two-run home run from Alec Makarewicz pushing the Barons to an 8-5 lead. Columbus tied the game in the sixth inning on a balk from Birmingham starter Shane Murphy and erupted with a two-run single from Kilpatrick Jr. and a two-run double from Cal Conley to score five times in the seventh and lead 13-8. Birmingham managed one run in response, and Tyler LaPorte retired the Barons in order in the ninth to seal the comeback win.

Key Contributors: Kilpatrick Jr. (3-for-5, 4 RBI, 3 SB) and Conley (3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI) powered the Clingstones on offense while Jordan Groshans, Archer Brookman, and Ambioris Tavarez collected extra-base hits. For Birmingham, Makarewicz (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) had a team-high in RBIs.

Notable: Columbus tied its season high in runs (13) and surpassed its season high in hits (16). The Clingstones claimed their first victory over a North Division opponent this season after beginning the season at 0-5. Kilpatrick Jr. recorded the third 4-RBI performance of his professional career and first in Double-A.

Next Game (Friday, April 24): Columbus at Birmingham, 8:00 p.m. at Regions Field. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-1, 1.74 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while LHP Jake Palisch (0-1, 5.11 ERA) will start for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 7:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.