Columbus Overpowered by Birmingham in 8-5 Series-Opening Loss

Published on April 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Tristin English sent the Columbus Clingstones (9-7) out to an early 3-0 lead, but an overwhelming onslaught of offense from the Birmingham Barons (7-9) in the first three innings dealt Columbus an 8-5 loss on Tuesday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: A three-run home run from English (3) put the Stones in front 3-0 in the top of the first before Owen Murphy (L, 1-1) took the mound. A double steal got Birmingham on the board in the first, and the Barons overtook Columbus with a three-run second inning. The Barons smashed two home runs in a three-run third frame to take a 7-3 advantage. Columbus struck again with a two-run home run from David McCabe (6) to cut the deficit in half, but the Barons added an insurance run back in the seventh inning to lead 8-5. Braden Montgomery made a leaping snag on a line drive from McCabe in the ninth to seal the loss.

Key Contributors: English (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and McCabe (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) drove Columbus offensively while Patrick Clohisy (3-for-5, 3B) extended his hitting streak to five games. For Birmingham, Jeral Perez (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Adam Fogel (1-for-4, 2 RBI) put the game away with their third inning homers.

Notable: Columbus falls to 0-4 in series openers this season. McCabe has recorded home runs in back-to-back games. Murphy yielded a career high seven runs in his start. Columbus now has 27 home runs on the season through 16 games.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 22): Columbus at Birmingham, 12:00 p.m. at Regions Field. RHP Garrett Baumann (2-1, 6.91 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while RHP Connor McCullough (0-0, 2.00 ERA) will start for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 11:45 a.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.