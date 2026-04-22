Biscuits Ride Early Power, Strong Start to 3-1 Win over Pensacola

Published on April 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-1 on Tuesday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery jumped on the board in the second inning when Brayden Taylor launched a solo home run to right field for a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola answered in the third with a solo homer from Jay Beshears to even the score.

The Biscuits quickly responded in the bottom half, as Jadher Areinamo crushed a solo home run to left field to put Montgomery back in front, 2-1.

Montgomery added an insurance run in the fourth inning when Xavier Isaac came home on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 3-1.

That was plenty of support for Michael Forret (2-0), who turned in a strong outing. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits over six innings while striking out four to earn the win.

Out of the bullpen, Tommy McCollum tossed two scoreless innings before Owen Wild worked a clean ninth to secure the save.

The Biscuits were limited to four hits offensively, with both Taylor and Areinamo providing the power with solo home runs.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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