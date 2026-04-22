3-RBI Day for Jordyn Adams Headlines 7-3 Shuckers Victory

Published on April 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (8-8) began their second series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-9) this season with a 7-3 win on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers have started every series so far in 2026 with a win (4-0).

The Shuckers got the scoring started in the second with an RBI single by Jordan Adams, who eventually scored on a wild pitch by Austin Gordon to make it 2-0. Adams doubled that lead on a mammoth 458-foot two-run moonshot off the batters eye at Keesler Federal Park. It measures as the longest home run for Biloxi this season.

The Trash Pandas were hitless for the first four innings until Wade Meckler finally made good contact for a base hit before Gustavo Campero cut the deficit in half with his third homer of the season. Blake Burke provided insurance for the Shuckers in the seventh with his fourth double of the year to drive in Jesús Made. That represented Burke's team-leading 14th RBI this season, tied for third in the Southern League. The Shuckers tacked on two more runs in the eighth after a wild pitch by Camden Minacci plated Jordyn Adams and a Dylan O'Rae RBI-double. Raudi Rodriguez got a run back for Rocket City in the ninth with a solo shot.

Jordyn Adams (2-for-3) led the way for the Biloxi with a 3-RBI game. The former big leaguer also posted his second multi-hit performance alongside Dylan O'Rae (2-for-5) and Blake Burke (2-for-4). Burke (15) and O'Rae (14) have also extended their on-base streaks, which span every single game they've appeared in this season.

Brett Wichrowski (2-1) (4.2ip, 5k) was named the winning pitcher, while starter Ryan Birchard (3.0ip, 0h, 5k), plus relievers Edwin Jimenez (1.0ip, 0h, 1k) and Patricio Aquino who locked up the save didn't allow a single hit or run. The save for Aquino was his first at the Double-A level. Trash Pandas starter Austin Gordon (1-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers are right back to work against the Trash Pandas on Wednesday afternoon. Bishop Letson (0-3, 14.29) gets the nod on the bump for the fourth time this season versus Joel Huratdo (0-1, 8.68) for Rocket City. It's the annual Education Day game for the Shuckers. It's also Wild Card Wednesday with rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season, and Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets for all military personnel. The second game of six is scheduled for an early 11:05 a.m. start. Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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