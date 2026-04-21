North Division Clash: First Place on the Line in Knoxville

Published on April 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The race in the Southern League North is heating up, and this week's matchup brings major early-season implications. The Knoxville Smokies welcome Chattanooga, coming off a split series in Pensacola, while the Lookouts arrive with the best record in the Southern League and momentum on their side.

These two division rivals know each other well - Knoxville took last year's season series 13-10 - but 2026 presents a new chapter, with both rosters loaded with top prospects pushing toward Triple-A. The stakes are clear: Chattanooga sits in first place in the North, with Knoxville right behind in second, making this one of the most important early series of the season.

The Smokies will also lean on one of the hottest arms in the league, as Grant Kipp enters after winning back-to-back Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors.

First pitch for the series is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Knoxville continues to establish itself as one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the Southern League. The Smokies rank third in batting average and second in runs scored, consistently finding ways to manufacture offense without relying solely on power. Speed has factored into the equation as well, with the Smokies holding the second best stolen base success rate in all of Double-A.

What separates this lineup is its approach. No team in the league has worked deeper counts - Knoxville leads the Southern League in full-count plate appearances while recording the fewest first-pitch outcomes. It's a group that refuses to give away at-bats, grinding pitchers down and forcing mistakes late in counts.

On the mound, however, the story has been more challenging. The Smokies' starting rotation has struggled to find consistency early in the season, posting a 1-6 record with an 8.21 ERA - the highest among Southern League starters. If Knoxville is going to make a push for first place, tightening up the rotation will be the key to unlocking their full potential.

Chattanooga enters this series as the team to beat in the Southern League. Fresh off their first home series in a brand-new ballpark, the Lookouts took four of six from Montgomery and continue to show why they sit atop the standings.

Offensively, they've been just as dangerous as Knoxville - if not more. Chattanooga leads the league in batting average and ranks third in runs scored, combining consistent contact with timely hitting throughout the lineup.

But what truly separates the Lookouts is their pitching. They are the only team in the Southern League with a staff ERA under 4.00, sitting at an impressive 3.86. That balance between pitching and hitting has made them one of the most complete teams in Double-A early on.

And like Knoxville, they've shown resilience - Chattanooga leads the league in comeback wins, sitting just one ahead of the Smokies. Expect late-inning drama to be a real factor in this series

Players to Watch

For Knoxville, all eyes start on right-hander Grant Kipp, who has been nothing short of dominant to open the season. The Smokies' ace has earned back-to-back Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors and has yet to allow a run across 13.1 innings. Kipp currently owns a 0.00 ERA - making him the only qualified pitcher at the Double-A level without an earned run - and his 0.45 WHIP is tied for the best mark in the classification. Simply put, he's been nearly untouchable and gives Knoxville a clear edge every time he takes the ball.

At the plate, Jordan Nwogu has emerged as one of the Smokies' most clutch hitters. He's tied for second in the Southern League with seven hits in the seventh inning or later, thriving in high-leverage moments. Nwogu is hitting .412 (7-for-17) in those late-game situations with a 1.129 OPS, making him a key piece in Knoxville's ability to close out games or mount late rallies.

For Chattanooga, Austin Hendrick headlines a dangerous lineup. The former first-round pick is off to a strong start in 2026, driving in 14 runs in just 15 games while posting an .877 OPS. He's also had success against Knoxville in the past, hitting .319 with a 1.116 OPS in last year's matchups - a trend the Smokies will need to slow down this week.

Another name to watch is Cam Collier, the Reds' No. 5 prospect, who continues to show his power potential early in the season. Collier leads the Lookouts with three home runs and has already driven in 12 runs through his first 15 games, giving Chattanooga another middle-of-the-order threat.

On the mound, left-hander Nate Peterson has been nearly as dominant as Kipp. Through three starts, Peterson has allowed just one earned run across 14.1 innings, good for a 0.60 ERA. His early-season performance would typically put him at the front of the Pitcher of the Week conversation - if not for Kipp's historic start - setting up a potential marquee pitching matchup in this series

Probable Pitching Matchups

4/21 Tuesday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Nick Dean vs. RHP Jose Acuna

4/22 Wednesday, 12:30 PM ET - All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

RHP Yenrri Rojas vs. RHP Kevin Abel

4/23 Thursday, 7:00 PM ET - Thirsty Thursday/Knox Vegas/College Night

RHP Grant Kipp vs. RHP Jose Montero

4/24 Friday, 7:00 PM ET - Chick-fil-A Friday

RHP Jake Knapp vs. RHP Jonathan Harmon

4/25 Saturday, 7:00 PM ET - Dancing with the Smokies Night

RHP Tyler Schlaffer vs. LHP Nate Peterson

4/26 Sunday, 2:00 PM ET - Halfway to Halloween

RHP Nick Dean vs. RHP Jose Acuna

With first place in the Southern League North on the line, this series has all the ingredients of an early-season statement. Two of the league's most complete teams, loaded with top prospects and trending in the right direction, collide in a matchup that could shape the tone of the first half.

For Knoxville, it's a chance to turn a strong start into something bigger - to back up one of the league's best offenses and prove they can hang with the top team in the division. For Chattanooga, it's about reinforcing their position at the top and continuing to show why they've been the most balanced team in the league.

From dominant arms like Grant Kipp and Nate Peterson to late-inning playmakers on both sides, expect tight games, momentum swings, and no shortage of drama. If early-season baseball is about setting the tone, this series feels like one that could echo well into the summer.

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Southern League Stories from April 21, 2026

North Division Clash: First Place on the Line in Knoxville - Knoxville Smokies

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