Smokies Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies @ Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Published on April 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The first time away from East Tennessee between Knoxville and Pensacola. An even series and ever so entertaining between the Smokies and Blue Wahoos. The series featured two shutouts by the Smokies staff, an 8 run offensive outburst, and yet another steal-a-win with a six run 8th and 2 run ninth to complete the comeback win in Game 3 on Thursday. Six nights on the road for the first time in 2026 and it did not disappoint.

Game 1: Pensacola Powers Up Early in Game One

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos leaned on their bats in the bottom of the first as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Dillon Lewis three run homer. The offense didn't stop there for Pensacola as Payton Green launched his second of the season to tack on another in inning number two.

The Knoxville staff would settle in after the first six outs thanks to 7 innings of one run ball out of the pen from Dawson Netz, Luis Rujano, and Tyler Ras.

Jordan Nwogu singled to center in the top frame of the third, but that was all for the Smokies bats in Game 1 as the Blue Wahoos would pitch their way to a series opening win highlighted by the four inning start from Jacob Miller. The rest of the Pensacola staff held Knoxville to just one hit in innings five through nine giving the Blue Wahoos a 5-1 win in game one.

Game 2: A Smokies Shutout Evens the Series

Score eight, and put up nine goose eggs is a healthy formula for Knoxville who earned their first shutout of the year on Wednesday. Going into game two, Knoxville led the Southern League in batting average and runs scored. A four run second inning, powered by a two run double from Ethan Hearn and an RBI single off the bat of Alex Ramirez gave the Smokies an early lead they never looked back on.

Knoxville capitalized on the free passes throughout Game 2 punching two walks and a HBP across the dish throughout the ball game. A late inning pinch hit solo shot that gave Miguel Useche his first long ball in his professional career proved to be too much for Pensacola. Knoxville would end the night with nine hits.

Four arms toed the rubber for Knoxville beginning with Yenrri Rojas. Rojas spun 3.1 ip of no run ball and was relieved by Jace Beck. Beck recorded eight outs, six via the punchout. After the outing Jace Beck stood second in the league in strikeouts per nine innings with a 16.2 K/9 ratio. The staff and the scorching bats punished Pensacola for an 8-0 dub.

Game 3: Late Inning Magic Again

Down to their final out... Thank you Alex Ramirez!

The bats traded blows in the second with Knoxville a two run top half and Pensacola a three run bottom half. Edgar Alvarez touched them all for his second of the year for the Smokies and Garret Forrester a two run blast for the Blue Wahoos.

It was quiet at Admiral Fetterman Field for the middle frames until a five run fifth by the home team. A Fenwick Trimble single plated one and a Brandon Jones triple plated two. One more run gave the Blue Wahoos a six run lead entering the 6th.

Top eight, down six on the road with only six outs to play with and this team never wavered. A pair of walks and hits to lead off the inning gave the Smokies a pulse. Situational hitting on a sacrifice fly from Alex Ramirez, yet another clutch knock from Jordan Nwogu, and a Karson Simas ground ball tied the game at 8. Yet again the Smokies would have to come from behind in the ninth after surrendering the lead the inning prior. Backs against the Blue Wahoos and Alex Ramirez delivered with a two RBI line drive up the middle to steal the lead in the ninth. Vince Reilly would come in to close and snag his first of the campaign for a 10-9 final.

Game 4: Steals, Shutouts, Smokies Baseball!

A perfect double swipe consisting of Karson Simas taking off for second and Alex Ramirez sprinting home took a valuable 1-0 lead in the first inning, a lead that Knoxville never surrendered.

The one and two holes in the lineup continued to have themselves a series, with Alex Ramirez and Jordan Nwogu hitting back to back RBI singles in the second, Ed Howard scoring on one and Alex Madera scoring the other giving the Smokies a 3-0 lead.

A five inning, one hit, seven chair performance from Grant Kipp gave Knoxville, arguably their best start of the season thus far, as he continues to impress. The production from the staff didn't end there, Luis Martin-Gomez had himself an outing as well with four zeros and four strikeouts.

After five stolen bases in Game 3 and another three in Game 4, the Smokies held the best stolen base success rate in all of Double-A after Friday's game at 96.2% (25/26). The only team in all of Minor League Baseball with a higher success rate was the South Bend Cubs (Midwest League) who had gone a perfect 26/26.

Game 5: Knoxville Nine Hit Output Not Enough

It was all Blue Wahoos from the first pitch. Dillon Lewis deposited another three run bomb, his second of the series, and then a George Miller dead center deep fly extended the score to 4-0. The Blue Wahoos lineup finally exploded after struggling early in the season and received the pitching they needed as well.

Bright spots for Knoxville included Jordan Nwogu who had himself a series, and Marino Santy. Nwogu had yet another multi-hit game, doubling to left in the first and singling to center in the fifth. Santy recorded the final 8 outs of the game all via the K giving him 15 on the year in just 8.1 IP.

Pensacola later exploded in the 6th for seven total runs. Fenwick Trimble singled to right driving in two, Jay Beshears with the second Blue Waloos three run homer of the day and two more runs had the Blue Waloos in complete command. Pensacola's staff racked up 11 strikeouts and only allowed four earned and cruised their way to a 13-4 Game 5 win.

Game 6: Knoxville Late Comeback Falls Short

Yet another early inning feast for one of these offenses, and this time it's the Blue Waloos by themselves. Some small ball lead to big ball in inning number two for the Blue Waloos bats. Well placed groundballs and trading outs for runs leads to a six spot and six run lead in the series finale. Batting around including Micheal Snyder's fielder choice, George Miller's infield single and back to back doubles by Emaarion Boyd and Ian Lewis Jr. played a part in the inning.

The Smokies would take two of their own in the next half inning on yet another Nwogu and Edgar Alvarez RBI combination, but the Knoxville attack didn't end there on the day. After allowing a seventh run in the sixth, the Smokies would plate four in the visiting seventh inning. Jordan Nwogu, Andy Garriola, Ariel Armas, and Karson Simas would all stack RBI's in the frame, however it was not enough with the Pensacola pen picking up the final six outs, but not without some drama.

Knoxville put two runners on before Karson Simas grounded into a fielder's choice to split the series with a Game 6 final of 7-6.

Wrap up

Some offensive scrappiness, a stolen base show, and two shutouts lead to a series split on the road in Pensacola for the first time away from home in the 2026 calendar. Alex Ramirez and Jordan Nwogu both notched nine hits in the series, tied for the team's best. Grant Kipp's outing in Game 4 proved to be the Smokies best start of the week with a final outing of 5 ip 7 K's with no runs allowed. Knoxville will return home for a date with the scorching hot Lookouts. Chattanooga coming off a 4-2 home series win over the Montgomery Biscuits. The Smokies sit at a tick over .500 with an 8-7 record and will return to Covenant Health Park this Tuesday for game 1 against Chattanooga with a 7 p.m. first pitch!

Trailing late, Knoxville set the stage for ninth-inning magic. With one out,

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Southern League Stories from April 20, 2026

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