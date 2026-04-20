Biloxi Mudbugs Make Debut as Shuckers Welcome Trash Pandas

Published on April 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) to Keesler Federal Park in the second homestand of the season, beginning on Tuesday, April 21. The series marks the only visit the Trash Pandas will make to Biloxi in 2026. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL ($22): Frisbee Feast 2.0 Boudin Eggrolls, Crawfish Etouffee Balls, Fried Catfish, Seasoned Sidewinder Fries (SERVED AT LIGHTHOUSE PIER)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 6:05 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by Alternative Tees. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Ticket options also include a Baseballism t-shirt and ticket pack. Fans can get 2 reserved level tickets and 2 t-shirts for $60, and choose from four different t-shirt styles in the Shuckers Shop when they arrive for the game. The retail special includes 2 for $19.99 Baseballism Youth Tee, Bobblehead Tee, and Ice Cream Sundae Tee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 11:05 a.m.

The Shuckers will host the team's annual Education Day game, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. It's also Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a Business Person Lunch Special with a $18 ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Double Dee at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Students and faculty from Pass Christian High School will be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year for Pass Christian Night.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 6:35 p.m.

Honor tradition and history with Biloxi Dodgers Night, when the Shuckers celebrate the former Southern Negro League team. The Dodgers, who played from 1936 to 1986, will be honored with specialty jerseys. Fireworks will begin following the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will debut their new Biloxi Mudbugs alternate identity, complete with speciality hats and jerseys! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mudbugs-themed Hawaiian shirt presented by Conecuh Sausage. Speciality food items include a Crawfish Etoufee Sausage Dog (Aw Shucks), Crawfish Etouffee Balls (Lighthouse), Crawfish Mac N Cheese (Catch of the Game) and a Crawfish Poboy (Lighthouse).

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 1:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will conclude their first homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick and the first 500 kids 14 and under can receive a kids-themed Shuckers jersey. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from April 20, 2026

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