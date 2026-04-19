Shuckers Reinstate OF Damon Keith from Injured List

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Damon Keith has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

Shuckers Reinstate OF Damon Keith from Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers

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