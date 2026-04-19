Game Info (Doubleheader): April 19 vs. Birmingham: 1:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - 1:05 PM CT Doubelehader - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (6 -7) vs. Birmingham Barons (6-7)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50 vs. LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 15,43)

Game 2: RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 14.40) vs. LHP Jake Palisch (0-0, 4.70)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Autism Awareness Day & Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will provide a sensory-appropriate day for Autism Awareness, with a Jersey Auction taking place from noon until 4:30 pm online at MiLBauctions.com. The Trash Pandas will wear the jerseys in game two of the doubleheader. The funds raised from the jersey auction will benefit Princess Hailey's Hope Foundation. Fans may also bid by text at 888-208-9655, with each jersey auction starting at $100 and increasing by $25 increments. In addition, a signed team jersey will be raffled.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas wrap up their second homestand of 2026-and their first six-game set against the Chicago White Sox affiliate, the Birmingham Barons this afternoon in a doubleheader. This is the first of five matchups between the in-state rivals this season.

SUNDAY'S DOUBLEHEADER: Saturday's game was postponed by rain, marking the first rain postponement of 2026. There were five postponements at Toyota Field in 2025. Rocket City was 9-18 in shortened 7-inning games last season. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

BLASTING PAST BIRMINGHAM: On Friday night, in front of 6,442 fans at Toyota Field, the Trash Pandas evened the series at 2-2, with a 7-4 win over the Barons.

INTERIM MANAGER: Trash Pandas bench coach Daren Brown serves as interim manager, while Joe Kruzel is away from the club. Brown brings more than two decades of experience managing and coaching in professional baseball, including an extended tenure in the Seattle Mariners organization from 2001-2019. Brown became the all-time winningest manager of the Triple-A Tacoma with 494 victories, leading the club to back-to-back PCL division titles in 2009-10 and a 2010 championship-the franchise's first since 1969. He also served as interim manager of the Seattle Mariners in 2010. Earlier, he went 203-77 (.725) with Amarillo (1998-2000), winning a 1999 title and Manager of the Year honors, and later managed Triple-A Jacksonville and Campeche in Mexico.

WELCOME ABOARD: Ever Magallanes will serve as bench coach of the Trash Pandas this week while Joe Kruzel is away from the club, and Daren Brown serves as interim manager. Currently staffed at the Spring Training complex in Arizona, Magallanes has a 582-675 managerial record from 2004-2012. Notably, he led the Birmingham Barons to a 92-47 record in 2009, earning Southern League Manager of the Year honors.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Wade Meckler leads the league in batting (.438), and OBP (.514), plus second in slugging and OPS ... Matthew Lugo is 2nd in OBP (.512), 4th in batting (.345), and T-5th in walks (11) ... Nick Rodriguez is T-2nd in doubles (4), and T-6th in runs (10) ... Ben Gobbel is T-5th in RBIs (12) ... Harold Coll is T-5th in RBIs (12) ... Jose Gonzalez is T-3rd in strikeouts (17), and 3rd in innings pitched (16.2), Austin Gordon is T-8th in innings pitched (14.0) ... Kenyon Yovan is T-1st in wins (2), and T-5th in appearances (5) ... Camden Minacci is T-1st in appearances (6).







Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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