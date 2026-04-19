Blue Wahoos, Gulf Winds Credit Union Partner for "Giveback Sunday"

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Gulf Winds Credit Union announced on Sunday a new promotion giving a 10% ticket discount during Sunday home games for members and military during the 2026 season.

The "Giveback Sunday" offer is available in-person at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office for all Sunday home games. Gulf Winds Credit Union debit card holders and military personnel with valid ID are eligible for the discount.

"The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Gulf Winds Credit Union have a strong partnership going back several years," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "This latest offer is just another way to reward and recognize both Gulf Winds members and military personnel."

The discount is valid starting on Sunday's game against the Knoxville Smokies, as well as 10 future Sunday home games throughout the 2026 season.

Gulf Winds Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union owned by its members. Their innovative financial tools give members the freedom to live their lives with their finances under control. Gulf Winds serves 75 counties in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.

Blue Wahoos, Gulf Winds Credit Union Partner for "Giveback Sunday" PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Gulf Winds Credit Union announced on Sunday a new promotion giving a 10% ticket discount during Sunday home games for members and military during the 2026 season.

The "Giveback Sunday" offer is available in-person at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office for all Sunday home games. Gulf Winds Credit Union debit card holders and military personnel with valid ID are eligible for the discount.

"The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Gulf Winds Credit Union have a strong partnership going back several years," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "This latest offer is just another way to reward and recognize both Gulf Winds members and military personnel."

The discount is valid starting on Sunday's game against the Knoxville Smokies, as well as 10 future Sunday home games throughout the 2026 season.

Gulf Winds Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union owned by its members. Their innovative financial tools give members the freedom to live their lives with their finances under control. Gulf Winds serves 75 counties in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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