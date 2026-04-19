Zebrowski Walk-Off Homer Lifts Columbus in 12-Inning Thriller, 10-8

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (9-6) returned to the win column in historic fashion, blasting a franchise-record five home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot from Adam Zebrowski, to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (7-8), 10-8, in 12 innings at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Biloxi jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the second inning, but Columbus answered immediately as Jordan Groshans (3) and Adam Zebrowski (3) launched solo home runs in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to one. In the third inning, David McCabe (5) added a two-run homer to give the Clingstones a 4-3 lead.

Biloxi tied the game in the fifth inning, aided by defensive miscues, but Columbus responded with a Cal Conley (1) solo home run and an RBI single from Luke Waddell to reclaim the lead. The Shuckers pushed ahead with three runs across the sixth and seventh innings to take a 7-6 lead before Groshans delivered an RBI single to tie the game at seven.

The game remained tied through nine innings and into extras. In the 12th, Biloxi took an 8-7 lead on an RBI from Jordyn Adams. Columbus answered in the bottom half with a pinch-hit RBI single from Patrick Clohisy to tie the game. With two outs and the Clingstones down to their final out, Zebrowski (4) launched a two-run walk-off home run, his second of the game, to secure the series' victory.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) led the way with his first multi-homer game, including the walk-off blast. Groshans (2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI), McCabe (1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI), and Conley (1-for-5, HR, RBI) also homered. Shay Schanaman (W, 1-0) earned the win, allowing one run over the final 2.0 innings while striking out one.

Notable: Columbus set a new franchise record with five home runs in a single game, surpassing the previous mark of four set on April 15 vs. Biloxi. Zebrowski's 12th-inning blast was the first walk-off home run in club history. The game time of 3 hours and 55 minutes marks the longest game in Clingstones history, eclipsing the previous record of 3:23 set on April 8, 2025 at Biloxi.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 21): Columbus at Birmingham, 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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