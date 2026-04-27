Clingstones Celebrate 60's Night with Tie-Dye Jersey Auction

Published on April 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones today announced that the club will take the field in Tie-Dye Jerseys in celebration of 60's Night, April 30th against the Montgomery Biscuits, with the game-worn jerseys available for bid via silent auction during the game.

The specially designed jerseys will match the overall vibe of a special 60's Night promotion that will feature stadium-wide festivities including the opportunity for fans to make their own tie-dyed Clingstones shirt (Tickets), Thirsty Thursday ™ beer specials and a special pre-game concert. The evening is presented by Columbus Technical College, celebrating 65 years of educational excellence and workforce development.

Setting the tone for 60's Night at Synovus Park will be a free pre-game concert outside the main entrance by local Grateful Dead tribute band Sweet Mountain Leapers from 5:30 - 7:00 pm, presented by All Day Peach IPA.

The in-game silent auction for Clingstones Tie-Dye Jerseys will conclude at the end of the sixth inning and winning bidders can leave with the player autographed jersey following the game. Proceeds of this auction will benefit Clement Arts, a local non-profit organization that uses the arts as a way to serve and support vulnerable children and families. They provide classes, camps, and creative experiences-like dance, martial arts, ceramics, and more, while also partnering with local churches and the community to meet practical needs. Clement Arts mission is to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable, foster, and adoptive families through gospel-centered support and creative experiences.

The first pitch for the Clingstones vs Biscuits will take place at 7:06 pm, game time presented by Visit Columbus GA.







Southern League Stories from April 27, 2026

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