Brett Sears Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Minor League Baseball today named Columbus Clingstones right-hander Brett Sears the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for April 20-26.

The award marks the first weekly honor of Sears' professional career and makes him the fifth Clingstones player in franchise history to receive a weekly league award.

Sears, 25, earned the recognition following his start on April 25 at Birmingham, when he tossed 5.0 one-hit scoreless innings, allowing two walks while striking out seven.

Selected by the Atlanta Braves in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska, Sears is now 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22.1 innings over four starts with Columbus this season.

Sears and the Clingstones return to Synovus Park April 28 through May 3 for a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from April 27, 2026

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