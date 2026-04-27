Ha-Seong Kim Joins Columbus Clingstones for First Major League Rehab Assignment in Franchise History

Published on April 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves today announced that infielder Ha-Seong Kim has joined the Columbus Clingstones on a Major League rehab assignment, marking the first MLB rehab assignment in franchise history.

Kim, 30, joins Columbus as a five-year Major League veteran with experience at shortstop, second base, and third base. He owns a career .242 batting average with 52 home runs and 217 RBI across 588 games in the Major Leagues with San Diego, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta.

One of the sport's premier defensive infielders, Kim earned a National League Gold Glove Award following the 2023 season and produced consecutive campaigns of at least 5.0 bWAR in 2022 and 2023. He has also appeared in 12 career postseason games, including a trip to the National League Championship Series in 2022.

A native of Bucheon, South Korea, Kim played seven professional seasons in Korea before beginning his Major League career in 2021.

Kim will appear with the Clingstones during the club's upcoming homestand against Montgomery at Synovus Park.

The six-game series begins Tuesday, April 28 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from April 27, 2026

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