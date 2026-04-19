Lookouts Take Series Finale with 5-2 Win over Biscuits

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper(Montgomery Biscuits)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits fell 5-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Erlanger Park.

The Chattanooga Lookouts (12-3) opened the scoring in the first inning when Zavier Warren delivered an RBI single to right field, bringing home Carlos Jorge for a 1-0 lead.

Chattanooga added another run in the second inning on a fielder's choice, as Jorge reached on a forceout that allowed Ruben Ibarra to score, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Lookouts capitalized on a Montgomery miscue in the fourth inning. An error allowed two runs to score, pushing the advantage to 4-0.

The Biscuits (5-9) broke through in the sixth inning when Kenny Piper lined an RBI single to left field, scoring Kamren James to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Montgomery added another run in the eighth inning as Will Simpson drove in Piper with an infield single, trimming the lead to 4-2.

Chattanooga responded in the bottom half of the eighth inning when Cam Collier launched a solo home run to right field, extending the lead to 5-2.

The Biscuits were unable to mount a late comeback, finishing with eight hits but stranding multiple runners throughout the afternoon.

Nate Peterson (1-0) earned the win for Chattanooga, allowing one run over 5.2 innings while striking out four. Garrett Edwards (0-2) took the loss for Montgomery despite allowing just one earned run over 3.0 innings.

Piper led the Biscuits offensively with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and an RBI, while Gregory Barrios also recorded two hits. Montgomery went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Chattanooga totaled five hits in the contest, highlighted by Collier's home run and timely situational hitting.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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