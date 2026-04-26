Extra-Inning Setback: Biscuits Fall 3-1 to Blue Wahoos

Published on April 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits dropped a tight extra-inning contest to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 3-1, on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Pensacola (8-12) jumped ahead early in the first inning when Brendan Jones connected on a two-out solo home run to right field, giving the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery (8-12) responded in the fifth behind Xavier Isaac, who launched a solo homer to right-center field to even the score at 1-1.

The game turned into a pitcher's duel from there. Garrett Edwards was outstanding, tossing 7.0 innings while allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

The Biscuits had limited opportunities offensively, managing just three hits against Pensacola's pitching staff. Despite that, the game remained tied into extra innings.

In the 10th, Pensacola broke through. Jones delivered an RBI single to score the go-ahead run, and Dillon Lewis followed with an RBI triple to extend the lead to 3-1.

Montgomery was unable to respond in the bottom half as the Blue Wahoos bullpen closed the door. Logan Whitaker (2-0) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, while Alexander Alberto (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Isaac accounted for the lone Biscuits run with his fourth home run of the season, while Gregory Barrios added a hit and two stolen bases. The Biscuits struck out 15 times and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Montgomery's pitching staff was strong throughout, but the offense could not generate enough support in the narrow defeat.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.