Pandas Ride Big Fifth Inning to 6-3 Win over Shuckers

Published on April 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - Tucker Flint and Mac McCroskey each recorded three-hit nights as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-11) defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (10-10), 6-3, on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Southern League's highest-scoring offense used a five-run fifth inning-highlighted by six hits with two outs-to secure its second straight win.

The game remained quiet through the first four innings, with the only run coming on a solo home run by Biloxi's Damon Keith in the second. Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (W, 1-1) settled in after the homer, retiring the next 10 batters he faced into the fifth inning.

The top of the fifth inning proved to be one of the most productive frames in franchise history. After Biloxi starter Manuel Rodriguez (L, 1-1) retired the first two batters, the Trash Pandas strung together six consecutive hits. McCroskey singled for his second hit of the night, stole second, and scored on a Wade Meckler RBI single. David Calabrese followed with an RBI double down the left field line to give Rocket City a 2-1 lead.

Raudi Rodriguez, Flint, and Matthew Lugo each added RBI singles to extend the advantage to 5-1. The six hits and five runs with two outs marked the second-most productive inning in club history, trailing only the eight-run, seven-hit third inning on August 8, 2021, in a 26-3 win at Chattanooga.

Biloxi trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the sixth when Blake Burke delivered a two-out RBI double, scoring Desan Brown. Costeiu exited after 5.2 innings and 80 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts to earn his first win of the 2026 season. Lucas Mahlstedt (H, 1) recorded the final out of the sixth and added a scoreless seventh.

The Shuckers cut the lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning against Aneurys Zabala, using a pair of doubles from Brown and Brewers top prospect Jesus Made.

Rocket City added an insurance run in the top of the eighth. McCroskey capped his three-hit night with a leadoff double off the left-field wall, moved to third on a groundout by Meckler, and scored on a close play at the plate on a ground ball to third by pinch hitter Gustavo Campero to make it 6-3.

Luke Murphy (S, 1) worked around a two-out double in the ninth to secure the win.

McCroskey reached base safely four times for the first time in his career, adding a walk to his two doubles and single. Raudi Rodriguez went 1-for-5, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 11 games, while Nick Rodriguez reached via hit-by-pitch to push his streak to seven games.

The Trash Pandas will wrap up their road trip on Sunday afternoon, looking for a series split at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Austin Gordon (1-1, 4.74) starting for the Trash Pandas against RHP RHP Brett Wichrowski (2-1, 5.30) for Biloxi. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home on Tuesday, April 28th, when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies with a 6:05 start. The homestand features a James Spann bobblehead giveaway, an Education Day game, Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Country Night with a Heartland concert, and Lunaticos Day with a Flag giveaway.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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