Homestand Highlights: April 28 - May 3 vs. Smokies

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate, Knoxville Smokies, from April 26 to May 3. Our third homestand is loaded with exciting highlights, including a James Spann Bobblehead Giveaway, an Education Day Matinee, Star Wars Night, a Heatland Concert, and a Lunáticos Flag Giveaway. Tickets are available HERE.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, April 28 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

James Spann Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 18 or older will receive a James Spann Bobblehead, presented by SportsMed. The Trash Pandas honor the legendary meteorologist known for his calm, trusted coverage and lifelong commitment to keeping communities safe when it matters most. Spann will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs on the Bill Penney concourse until the third inning.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday & Pet Supplies Drive: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Wednesday, April 29 | First Pitch: 11:05 am | All Gates Open: 9:30 am

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a second-straight matinee, featuring an 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, April 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Home Plate Doormat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Trash Pandas Home Plate Doormat thanks to Hughes Properties

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. DJ Rafi will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Friday, May 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented byJackson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Septic, and Electrical, now part of Ace Hardware Home Services

Star Wars Night: Embrace the Force on Star Wars Night at Toyota Field! Meet iconic Star Wars characters on the Bill Penney Concourse starting at 5:00 pm, enjoy themed fun, and stick around for postgame fireworks. Enhance your experience with a Glow In The Dark Mini Bat Package featuring a game ticket, GLOW IN THE DARK Mini Bat, plus $5 loaded value.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, May 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by Boeing.

Country Night with Heartland Concert & Rocket City Line Dancing: YEEHAW! There will be pregame & postgame performances by Heartland, including a meet-and-greet for fans behind Section 4! Line Dancing lessons at the Rock Porch starting at 6:40 pm by Rocket City Line Dancing.

Adult Cowboy Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults to ride into Toyota Field will get a Trash Pandas light-up cowboy hat presented by Jack's Western & Outdoor Wear!

Sunday, May 3 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Lunáticos de Rocket City Day & Flag Giveaway: Celebrate culture, community, and baseball on Lunáticos Day with the Trash Pandas! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Lunáticos Flag, presented by Telemundo, as we honor Hispanic heritage with a festive, high-energy day at Toyota Field.

Tequila Fest & Rock Porch Market: DJ Rafi will set the vibes in the right-field Rock Porch from 1:00 pm to 2:30. The Rock Porch Market will feature a mix of local artisans, boutique vendors, and specialty food offerings. Tequila Tasting $5 margaritas at Rock Porch and SportsMED Club

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Free Kids Zone All Season: At each game, excluding our April 29 Education Day, kids can enjoy the new Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field at no cost.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now be rewarded for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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