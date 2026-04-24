Clingstones Outlast Barons in 13-9 Offensive Shootout

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Columbus Clingstones outlasted the Birmingham Barons 13-9 in an offensive shootout before 3,585 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons had an 8-5 lead after five innings, but were outscored 8-1 the rest of the game.

The Barons (8-10) scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Samuel Zavala led off with a bunt single. He stole second base and went to third on an Alec Makarewicz single, and runners were on the corners with one out. Calvin Harris grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Zavala, and the Barons led 1-0.

In the top of the second inning, the Clingstones (10-8) scored five runs with two outs to take a 5-1 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Andy Weber was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Burke singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. Adam Fogel hit a sacrifice bunt, scoring Weber. The Barons trailed 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons scored six runs. Weber singled, and Burke singled. Burke moved to second on the throw to third. Fogel singled to left field, scoring Weber and Burke. The Barons trailed 5-4. Jordan Sprinkle doubled. Braden Montgomery's line drive single to right field scores Fogel and Spinkle. The Barons took a 6-5 lead. Makarewicz hits a towering home run over the right field fence, and the Barons led 8-5.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Clingstones scored three more runs to tie the game at 8-8. In the top of the seventh inning, the Clingstowns added five more runs to take a 13-8 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, an RBI single by Makarewicz scored Montgomery after he tripled to start the inning. The Barons trailed 13-9. There were 29 total hits in the game by both teams.

Barons pitching gave up 16 hits, 13 runs, 12 earned runs, a walk with eight strikeouts in the loss.

Up next, the Barons will play Game 4 of the six-game series at Regions Field on Friday night. LHP Jake Palisch (0-1, 5.11) will take the mound for the Barons. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-1, 1.74) will get the start for the Clingstones.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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