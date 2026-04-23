Clingstones Series vs Montgomery Features Two Pre-Game Concerts and Fireworks Friday

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones flip their home schedule from April to May with a series that includes a special Tie-Dyed Thirsty Thursday, Cinco De Mayo-themed Friday fireworks, the first-ever Columbus Road Jersey giveaway and not one but TWO pre-game concerts on April 30 and May 2 to headline a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at Synovus Park, April 28-May 3.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on April 28, Atlanta Braves Country Road Trip on May 2, with Kids Run the Bases following the game on May 2-3.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 28 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game.

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card

Wednesday, April 29 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (11:05 a.m.)

Gates Open: 10:00 a.m.

Education Day (Presented by Columbus Airport): Join us for our second and final weekday matinee game of the season at 11:05am.

Thursday, April 30 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

60s Night (Presented by Columbus Tech): Celebrate National Tie Dye Day at the Ballpark. Enjoy 60s music and much more!

Tie Dye Jersey Auction: Clingstones Tie-Dye Game Worn Jerseys available via Silent Auction during game. All Silent Auction proceeds will support Clement Arts, a nonprofit organization that uses the arts as a way to serve and support vulnerable children and families.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from local Grateful Dead tribute band, Sweet Mountain Leapers, before the game starting at 5:30PM.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, May 1 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo-Themed Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Casa Mexico): Get ready for an amazing Friday post-game fireworks show!

Saturday, May 2 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Road Grey Replica Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Morgan & Morgan): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Road Grey Replica Clingstones Jersey.

Rock N Roll Night: Rock your way to the ballpark for a night full of rock n roll and a live Elvis impersonator.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from John "Elvis" Lyons for Rock N Roll Night starting at 4:45PM.

Braves Country Road Trip: Atlanta Braves interactive exhibit with games and merchandise on stadium plaza

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): Don't miss the chance to run the bases after the game every Saturday.

Sunday, May 3 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Tourism & Hospitality Day (Presented by VisitColumbusGA): Learn more about all the NEW attractions and destinations in the Fountain City.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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