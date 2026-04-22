Columbus Shut out by Birmingham 11-0 on Wednesday Education Day

Published on April 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (9-8) were shutout by the Birmingham Barons (8-9) 11-0 on Wednesday at Regions Field. The Clingstones suffered their first shutout defeat of the season.

Decisive Plays: Birmingham broke through early on a two-run home run from Jordan Sprinkle in the third inning, added two more in the fourth, and delivered the decisive blow on a grand slam from Jorge Corona in the fifth inning. Columbus managed just two hits in the game.

Key Contributors: David McCabe and Ambioris Tavarez had both of the hits for Columbus. For Birmingham, Corona (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) and Sprinkle (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) powered the offense.

Notable: McCabe has hit safely in 12 of 14 games to begin the season. Columbus was shutout for the first time this season. Columbus starting pitchers Owen Murphy and Garrett Baumann have only managed a combined 5.2 innings for the Stones through the first two games of this series.

Next Game (Thursday, April 23): Columbus at Birmingham, 8:00 p.m. at Regions Field. RHP Brett Sears (1-1, 4.15 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while LHP Shane Murphy (1-0, 2.12 ERA) will start for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 7:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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