Extra Innings Win Highlights Wild Afternoon for Shuckers

Published on April 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - After signing with the Milwaukee Brewers this morning, Mark Coley II delivered the game-winning hit in the 10th inning as part of a 6-5 walk-off win for the Biloxi Shuckers (9-8) over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-10) on Wednesday afternoon. It marked the first walk-off win for the Shuckers in 2026. Dylan O'Rae also set the single-game franchise record with five stolen bases and extended his on-base streak to a season-best 16 consecutive games.

Jordyn Adams got the scoring started in the second inning with his second home run in as many games, a 404-foot solo blast to left. The Trash Pandas then took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with a solo home run from Raudi Rodriguez and an RBI double from Nick Rodriguez. In the fifth, Eduardo Garcia tied the game at two with an RBI infield single. Rocket City then took the lead back, 4-2, with a sacrifice fly from Harold Coll in the eighth and an RBI single from Matthew Lugo in the ninth. Down to their final out, the Shuckers tied the game with a two-RBI double from Blake Burke. In the 10th inning, Wade Meckler made it 5-4 with an RBI single into left, but Eduardo Garcia made a diving stop on the next ball in play, starting a double-play and limiting Rocket City to one run. In the bottom of the inning, Mark Coley II singled on a groundball in front of home plate and an errant throw allowed Mike Boeve and Jordyn Adams to score, giving the Shuckers a 6-4 win. Anthony Flores (2-0) earned the win while Aneurys Zabala (1-1) took the loss.

Dylan O'Rae (3-for-4), Eduardo Garcia (2-for-5) and Mark Coley II (2-for-5) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. Blake Burke (1-for-4, BB) also extended his on-base streak to a career-best 17 games.

The Shuckers return to action on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tyson Hardin (0-1, 6.75) is slated to start for the Shuckers against José Gonzalez (0-0, 4.32) for the Trash Pandas. Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long. Fans can enjoy live music from Double Dee at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Students and faculty from Pass Christian High School will also be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year for Pass Christian Night. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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