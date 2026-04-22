Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener against Trash Pandas

Published on April 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following moves prior to today's series opener against the Trash Pandas;

- RHP Joe Corbett transferred from Triple-A Nashville to Double-A Biloxi (No. 50)

- UTL Jheremy Vargas transferred from Triple-A Nashville to Double-A Biloxi (No. 4)

- 1B/OF Tayden Hall transferred to High-A Wisconsin

- INF/OF Eric Brown Jr. placed on the 7-day IL as of April 20

- RHP Ryan Birchard has changed to No. 53

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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