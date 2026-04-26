Shuckers Doubled by Trash Pandas on Mudbugs Night

Published on April 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers as the Biloxi Mudbugs

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers as the Biloxi Mudbugs(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-10) fell for a second straight game to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-11), by a 6-3 final on Saturday night. The contest also featured the debut the Shuckers' new alternate identity, the Biloxi Mudbugs.

The Shuckers got on the board first in the second inning with a 410 foot, 108 mph home run off the bat of Damon Keith. It was his second homer of the season; both of which have come against Rocket City. The Trash Pandas poured on five runs in the fifth inning, which would be the difference. The Shuckers surrendered a season-high six hits in that single frame, all with two outs. Five different players drove in each run as well. David Calebrese had the only extra-base hit of the six, with Wade Meckler, Raudi Rodriguez, Tucker Flint and Matthew Lugo each picking up RBIs. Biloxi would break into that deficit with Dasan Brown scoring on both a Jesús Made groundout in the sixth and double in the eighth. The Trash Pandas picked up their final run when Mac McCroskey came home to score on a fielder's choice.

Dasan Brown (2-for-3) had the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers, with Jesús Made racking up multiple RBIs for the fourth time this season. Dylan O'Rae (19) and Blake Burke (30) each extended their on-base streaks as well, which spans every single game they've played.

Ryan Costeiu (2-1) collected the win and Manuel Rodriguez (1-1) was on the downside, with Luke Murphy locking up his first save of the season.

The Shuckers play their second rubber match of the season versus the Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon. Brett Wichrowski (2-1, 5.30) gets the ball for Biloxi against Austin Gordon (1-1, 4.74) for Rocket City. The Shuckers will conclude the homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick and the first 500 kids 14 and under can receive a kids-themed Shuckers jersey. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. First pitch for the final game of the series is at 1:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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