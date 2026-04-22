Late Leads Slips Away in 6-5 Extra-Inning Loss to Shuckers

Published on April 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday afternoon in front of 2,606 fans at Keesler Federal Park, as two late leads slipped away. It marked the third walk-off loss of the season for Rocket City, whose bullpen has now been charged with five blown saves.

Biloxi struck first for the second straight game, scoring in the second inning when former Trash Panda Jordyn Adams launched a solo home run-his third of the season, all against Rocket City-to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas answered in the fourth to take the lead. With one out, Raudi Rodriguez belted a solo home run-his second in as many nights-to tie the game. David Calabrese followed with a walk and moved to second on a Harold Coll single before scoring on an RBI double from Nick Rodriguez, giving Rocket City a 2-1 advantage.

Biloxi evened the score in the fifth on a two-out RBI infield single by Eduardo Garcia that plated Jesus Made from third.

Rocket City regained the lead in the eighth. Raudi Rodriguez singled, stole second, advanced to third on a Calabrese single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Coll to make it 3-2.

The Trash Pandas added insurance in the ninth. Mac McCroskey led off with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a Gustavo Campero bunt single, and scored on a two-out RBI single from Matthew Lugo to extend the lead to 4-2.

It appeared Rocket City would secure the win as closer Kenyon Yovan (BS, 2) retired the first two batters of the ninth. However, a two-strike single by Dylan O'Rae and a four-pitch walk to Made set up Blake Burke, who delivered a two-run double to right. The ball was misplayed by Lugo and rolled to the wall, allowing both runners to score and tie the game at 4-4.

In the tenth, the Trash Pandas took the lead again. A sacrifice bunt and two walks loaded the bases with one out before Wade Meckler ripped an RBI single to make it 5-4. Rocket City threatened for more, but a diving stop by Garcia sparked a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Campero, limiting the damage.

Biloxi answered in the bottom of the tenth. With Mike Boeve starting the inning at second, Aneurys Zabala (L, 1-1) issued a four-pitch walk to Adams. Mark Coley then dribbled a ground ball in front of the mound, and Zabala fielded it barehanded but threw wide of first base down the right-field line. Both Boeve and Adams scored on the play, giving the Shuckers a walk-off win on an infield single and two-run throwing error.

Anthony Flores (W, 1-1) earned the win for Biloxi, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with two walks in his lone inning. Zabala did not record an out, surrendering two unearned runs on one hit and a walk.

Offensively, Raudi Rodriguez led Rocket City, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Calabrese, Campero, Lugo, and Meckler each recorded two hits. Meckler drove in a run, Campero doubled, Lugo added an RBI, and Calabrese scored twice while stealing a base. Rocket City finished with 13 hits. Meckler lead the league with a .391 batting average, and has reached in 12-straight games.

Biloxi collected 11 hits, led by O'Rae, who went 3-for-5 with three singles, one run scored, and five stolen bases. Garcia and Coley each added two hits, with Garcia driving in a run.

The Trash Pandas continue their road series on Thursday evening with the Shuckers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-0, 4.32 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas against fellow RHP Tyson Hardin (0-1, 6.75 ERA) for Biloxi. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home on April 28th when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies with a 6:05 start. Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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