Early Lead Slips Away as Pandas Fall 8-7 in Series Finale

Published on April 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-12) saw another early lead evaporate Sunday, falling 8-7 to the Biloxi Shuckers (11-10) at Keesler Federal Park. Biloxi clinched the series, taking four of six. Rocket City's offense stayed red-hot, scoring seven runs to push its league-leading total to 132 through 21 games (6.4 per game).

Rocket City jumped out early, plating three in the first. Wade Meckler reached on an error, Gustavo Campero singled, and Raudi Rodriguez followed with an RBI single. After Matthew Lugo was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Harold Coll delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0. Biloxi answered immediately against starter Austin Gordon, who walked Dylan O'Raye before allowing an RBI triple to Blake Burke and an RBI single to Damon Keith, trimming the lead to 3-2.

The Trash Pandas extended the advantage to 5-2 in the second on consecutive hits from Campero, Raudi Rodriguez, and Tucker Flint. Biloxi chipped away again in the third on back-to-back singles by Burke and Keith, making it 5-3.

In the fourth, Gordon ran into trouble after two hit batters and an error loaded the bases. Reliever Eybersson Polanco (L, 1-1) limited the damage to a sacrifice fly by Matthew Wood, keeping Rocket City ahead 5-4.

Gordon finished his team-leading fifth start with 3.0+ innings, allowing four runs on four hits, with two walks, three hit batters, and one strikeout. Biloxi starter Brett Wichrowski went 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits, no walks, and five strikeouts.

Rocket City added a run in the fifth when Ryan Birchard (W, 1-0) walked three, leading to a Coll RBI groundout for a 6-4 edge. But Biloxi delivered the decisive blow in the bottom half. Polanco walked the leadoff hitter, then after a hit batter and a ground-rule double by Dason Brown cut the lead to one, Matthew Wood launched a 380-foot three-run homer under the right-field scoreboard to give the Shuckers an 8-6 lead they would not relinquish.

Nick Rodriguez brought the Trash Pandas within one in the eighth with a two-out solo homer to left-his first of the season and second of his career. Camden Minacci (1.1 IP, 1 H) and Najer Victor (2.0 IP, 3 K, BB) combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to keep it close.

In the ninth, Tanner Gillis (S, 1) allowed a leadoff single to Meckler, but Burke turned an impressive double play at first base to end the threat.

Coll capped a standout series with three RBI's on Sunday, and 10 RBIs overall this week, becoming just the fourth Trash Panda to reach double digits in a series and the first since Sam Brown in 2024 (joining Luis Avilés Jr. in 2021 and Orlando Martínez in 2022). The 10 RBIs also led the league this week. Raudi Rodriguez finished 8-for-23 with two home runs, five RBIs, six walks, and 10 runs scored, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Campero went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, raising his league-best total to 22.

The Trash Pandas head home on Sunday night and will have Monday off before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm with RHP Joel Hurtado (0-1, 7.24) starting for Rocket City, while Knoxville has not announced a starter. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2, and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Tuesday's Promotions:

James Spann Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 18 or older will receive a James Spann Bobblehead, presented by SportsMed. The Trash Pandas honor the legendary meteorologist known for his calm, trusted coverage and lifelong commitment to keeping communities safe when it matters most. Spann will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs on the Bill Penney concourse until the third inning.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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