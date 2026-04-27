Grand Slam Sinks Wahoos in 6-0 Loss

Published on April 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - One big swing cost the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a bid to win their weeklong series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon, as an Austin Overn grand slam lifted the Biscuits to a 6-0 final.

Luis Palacios was stellar in his first start of the season for the Blue Wahoos, scattering just a single and a walk in 4.0 scoreless innings. Along the way, he passed Daniel Wright to become the franchise's all-time innings pitched leader and moved into second place on the club's strikeout leaderboard.

The Blue Wahoos had early opportunities against Montgomery's Michael Forret, but left a man in scoring position in three of their first four innings. TJ Fondtain (W, 1-0) picked up the game in the fifth inning for the Biscuits, and worked 2.0 effective innings of relief in his season debut.

The debut of Blue Wahoos reliever Luis Moreno (L, 0-1) didn't go as well, as the righty allowed a double and a pair of two-out walks in the fifth inning before Overn launched his grand slam over the right field wall to break a scoreless tie. Overn added on in the seventh, lacing a two-out RBI triple to center field to extend the lead to 5-0.

Xavier Isaac capped a strong week at the plate with a solo homer, his fourth of the series, in the eighth inning to put Montgomery ahead 6-0. Owen Wild worked around a pair of two-out baserunners in the ninth to close out the game for the Biscuits.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.







Southern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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