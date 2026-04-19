RECAP: Shuckers Drop Heartbreaker to Clingstones in 12 Innings

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers await a pitch

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell) Biloxi Shuckers await a pitch(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (7-8) dropped a heartbreaker to the Columbus Clingstones (9-6), 10-8, in 12 innings on Sunday at Synovus Park. The game marked the longest for the Shuckers this season. Despite the loss, Jesús Made continued his hot streak, going 5-for-10 with three doubles over the final two games of the series.

The Shuckers opened an early lead when a dropped third strike allowed Dylan O'Rae to score from third and a two-RBI single from Jesús Made in the second, making it 3-0. The Clingstones battled back and took the lead with three home runs, solo shots from Jordan Groshans and Adam Zebrowski in the second and a two-run shot from David McCabe in the third, making it 4-3. The Shuckers tied the game in the fifth when a wild pitch allowed Mike Boeve to score from third. The Clingstones retook the lead in the fifth, 6-4. with a solo home run from Cal Conley and an RBI single from Luke Waddell. In the sixth, Damon Keith drove in a run with an RBI groundout from Damon Keith, scoring Jesús Made from third. The Shuckers took the lead, 7-6, in the seventh with an RBI groundout from Jordyn Adams and an RBI single from Dylan O'Rae. Jordan Groshans tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single.

The game remained tied at seven until the 12 th, when Jordyn Adams lined a single into center, scoring Eduardo Garcia from third and making it 8-7. Patrick Clohisy tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a single to center before Adam Zebrowski's walk-off two-run home run to center. Shay Schanaman (1-0) earned the win while Stiven Cruz (1-1) took the loss.

Dylan O'Rae (3-for-6), Jesús Made (3-for-5) and Mike Boeve (3-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. The Shuckers recorded 26 at-bats with a runner in scoring position, the second-most in a game in franchise history.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by Alternative Tees. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Ticket options also include a Baseballism t-shirt and ticket pack. Fans can get 2 reserved level tickets and 2 t-shirts for $60, and choose from four different t-shirt styles in the Shuckers Shop when they arrive for the game. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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