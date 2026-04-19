Trash Pandas, Barons Postponed by Rain on Saturday Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Saturday night's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to rain. This is Rocket City'(Bs first rain postponement this season.

The game will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 1:05 pm, with Game 2 starting approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. One ticket will grant fans admission to both games. VIP gates will open at 11:30 am, and all gates will open at 12:00 pm.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday's postponed game may exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2026 Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. For updates, visit trashpandasbaseball.com or follow the Trash Pandas on social media.

Tomorrow, RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will start for the Trash Pandas against LHP Jake Palisch (0-0, 4.70 ERA) of Birmingham in game one. Game two will feature Rocket City RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 14.40 ERA) against Birmingham LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 15.43 ERA). The games can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Sunday's Promotions:

Autism Awareness Day & Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will provide a sensory-appropriate day for Autism Awareness, with a Jersey Auction taking place from noon until 4:30 pm online at MiLBauctions.com The Trash Pandas will wear the jerseys in game two of the doubleheader. The funds raised from the jersey auction will benefit Princess Hailey's Hope Foundation. Fans may also bid by text at 888-208-9655, with each jersey auction starting at $100 and increasing by $25 increments. In addition, a signed team jersey will be raffled.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.







Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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