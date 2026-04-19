Shuckers All-Around Effort Ends Three-Game Slide in Columbus

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eduardo Garcia

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eduardo Garcia(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (7-7) tallied a season-high nine extra-base hit and held the Columbus Clingstones (8-6) to just two hits for a dominant 10-1 thrashing on Saturday night at Synovus Park. The win for the Shuckers stopped a season-long three-game skid.

The Clingstones cashed in their first hit and only run with the first batter of the ballgame, when Patrick Clohisy doubled and came home on a wild pitch. After two scoreless innings between both sides, the Shuckers scored in four straight frames, putting together 10 runs- their most on the road so far this season.

It all started with a go-ahead two-run home run by Eduardo Garcia in the fourth on a 382 feet laser down the left field line. It marked Garcia's first Double-A home run since April 13, 2024 against the Mississippi Braves, the former Double-A affiliate of the Columbus Clingstones. Two more runs came across in the fifth with a Blake Burke single to score Jesus Made and an Eduardo Garcia double to bring home Burke for his third RBI of the day. In the sixth, Dylan O'Rae demolished his second career Double-A dinger 358 feet to right field to make it 5-1. An inning later, the Shuckers struck for five runs on a 455-foot Blake Burke two-run homer, a Darrien Miller RBI single, plus runs scored by Eduardo Garcia and Darrien Miller after Kay-Lan Nicasia grounded into a double play and a wild pitch.

The only other hit for the Clingstones came in the bottom of the ninth off the bat of Archer Brookman.

The Shuckers have slugged a franchise-record 20 home runs through 14 games. Blake Burke (3-for-5) and Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) led the way for Biloxi with three-RBI evenings. Darrien Miller (3-for-4) had his first three-hit game of the season, with Jesus Made (2-for-5) and Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) also picking up multi-hit performances.

Jaron DeBerry (2-1) locked up his second victory of the season after striking out five over five frames with Lucas Braun (0-1) taking the loss. Edwin Jimenez (2.0ip, 0r, 3k), Patricio Aquino (1.0ip, 0r, 1k), and Sam Garcia (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) also delivered shutout performances out of the bullpen.

The Shuckers can split the series with the Clingstones on Sunday afternoon. Manuel Rodriguez makes his second start of the series (1-0, 1.74) versus Herick Hernandez (0-1, 0.00) for Columbus. The series finale is slated for a 12:05 p.m. start. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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