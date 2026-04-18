Hardin Sets Season-High with 6.0 Innings, Shuckers Fall to Clingstones

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - Despite a furious late-inning comeback, the Biloxi Shuckers (6-7) fell to the Columbus Clingstone (8-5), 6-4, on Friday night at Synovus Park. Shuckers starter Tyson Hardin matched his season-high with seven strikeouts and went 6.0 innings, his longest start since June 24, 2025, at Synovus Park against the Columbus Clingstones. The Shuckers also recorded a home run for the fourth consecutive game, tied for their longest streak of the season.

The Shuckers fell behind in the third inning on an RBI single by David McCabe and an RBI fielder's choice by Tristan English, making it 2-0. In the fourth, the Shuckers cut the deficit in half with an RBI single from Blake Burke, scoring Jesús Made after his third triple of the season. The Clingstones got the run back and more in the bottom of the inning with a pair of RBI singles from Cal Conley and Lisandro Espinoza, making it 4-1. Matthew Wood then started the comeback charge in the sixth with a 104 MPH, 412-foot solo home run to right-center. The Shuckers tied the game in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to center from Dylan O'Rae and a double-steal with runners on first and third, scoring Kay-Lan Nicasia from third. In the eighth, Patrick Clohisy smashed an RBI single to center, retaking the lead for the Clingstones at 5-4. The next batter, Lisandro Espinoza, made it 6-4 with an RBI single to right. Luis Vargas (1-0) earned the win while Jesús Broca (0-1) took the loss.

Dylan O'Rae (1-for-3) reached base twice, extending his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games. Blake Burke (1-for-4, BB) also reached twice, extending his team-best on-base streak to 13 consecutive games.

The Shuckers return to action on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. Jaron DeBerry (1-1, 1.80) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Lucas Braun (0-0, 0.00) for the Clingstones. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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