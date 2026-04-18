Clohisy and Espinoza Late Knocks Propels Columbus to Third Consecutive Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (8-5) kept their hot bats rolling in April, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers (6-7), 6-4, on Friday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus opened the scoring in the third inning with two runs on a slap single from David McCabe and a Tristin English fielder's choice. Biloxi answered in the fourth on an RBI single from Blake Burke following a leadoff triple by Jesús Made. The Clingstones responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Shuckers chipped away with a solo home run from Matthew Wood (2) in the sixth and added two runs in the seventh to tie the game at four. Columbus answered in the eighth, stringing together four singles, with Patrick Clohisy and Lizandro Espinoza delivering consecutive RBI knocks to score Archer Brookman and Cal Conley. Luis Vargas closed the door in the ninth as Biloxi went down in order.

Key Contributors: Cal Conley (3-for-4, RBI) turned in his best game of the season in his first game back from Triple-A Gwinnett. Archer Brookman (3-for-4) recorded his first three-hit game at Double-A and his first since July 21, 2024. Four Clingstones recorded multi-hit games: Conley, Brookman, English, and Espinoza. Vargas (W, 1-0) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief.

Notable: Columbus moves three games above .500 for the first time in club history. Espinoza extended his on-base streak to 12G, the longest active streak on the club. The Clingstones recorded 13 hits, their third double-digit hit game of the season (also April 11 and April 12 at Montgomery), all resulting in wins.

Next Game (Saturday, April 18): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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