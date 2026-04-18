Lookouts Walk off Biscuits 8-6 in 10-Inning Battle

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor(Montgomery Biscuits)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-6 in 10 innings on Friday night at Erlanger Park.

The Montgomery Biscuits (5-6) came out firing in the first inning, plating five runs to take an early lead. Will Simpson drove in the game's first run on a groundout before Cooper Kinney added an RBI single. Brayden Taylor followed with an RBI double, and Gregory Barrios and Mac Horvath each delivered RBI singles to cap the five-run frame and give Montgomery a 5-0 advantage.

Chattanooga (9-3) answered quickly in the bottom of the first when Cam Collier doubled home two runs to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Lookouts continued to chip away in the third inning as Collier struck again, launching a two-run home run to right-center field to make it 5-4.

In the fourth inning, Cade Hunter tied the game with an RBI single, though Ryan Spikes cut down a runner at the plate to end the inning with the score even at 5-5.

Chattanooga took its first lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Trey Faltine, putting the Lookouts ahead 6-5.

Montgomery responded in the seventh inning when Xavier Isaac ripped an RBI triple to right field, scoring Austin Overn to tie the game at 6-6.

Both bullpens held firm into extra innings before Chattanooga broke through in the 10th. Zavier Warren delivered the decisive blow with a two-run home run to right field, sealing the 8-6 walk-off victory for the Lookouts.

Thomas Farr (1-0) earned the win for Chattanooga with a scoreless inning in relief, while Hayden Snelsire (1-1) took the loss for Montgomery after allowing the game-ending homer.

Kinney led the Biscuits offensively with two hits and an RBI, while Taylor, Barrios, and Horvath each contributed an RBI in the five-run first inning. Montgomery finished with nine hits and went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Chattanooga tallied nine hits, highlighted by four RBIs from Collier and the game-winning home run from Warren. The Lookouts went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the win.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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