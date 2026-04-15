Three-Run Second Inning Propels Shuckers over Clingstones, 4-2

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eric Brown Jr.

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eric Brown Jr.(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (6-4) staved off an early deficit to defeat the Columbus Clingstones (5-5), 4-2 in the first game of a six-game series at Synovus Park on Tuesday night.

A big second inning was the difference with the Shuckers scoring three runs. It also marked the fourth comeback win for the Shuckers this season.

The Clingstones capitalized on just the fifth pitch they saw of the game with a leadoff home run for Lizandro Espinoza off the bat at 99 mph. The Shuckers answered the very next half-inning when Dasan Brown went from first to home on a misplayed ground ball by Ambioris Tavarez to tie the game. That two-out error proved costly because the very next batter, Eric Brown Jr. hit a two-run homer to give the Shuckers the lead. Both of his home runs have come at the leadoff spot.

The offenses stood still over the next three innings before Dylan O'Rae drove in Kay-Lan Nicasia on a ground-rule double to extend the lead to 4-1. O'Rae's extra-base knock extended his hit streak to 9 games, tying his career-high.

Columbus counterpunched in the eighth after a wild pitch from Jesus Broca brought in David McCabe to cut the deficit in half.

Every single Shucker reached base on the evening. The squad also stole six bases for the fourth time this season. Eric Brown Jr.'s two-run shot solidified his second multi-RBI game this season.

Anthony Flores (1-0) (1.1ip, 0r, 1k) was announced as the winning pitcher, with the Columbus starter Herick Hernandez (0-1) being handed the loss.

The Shuckers are right back in action just over 12 hours later. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 4.00) gets the nod on the bump against Owen Murphy (0-0, 5.40). The second game of six against the Clingstones starts Wednesday morning at 10:05 a.m. Coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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