Shuckers Sneak Past Blue Wahoos, 7-5, for Series Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Stiven Cruz and Anthony Flores

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Stiven Cruz and Anthony Flores(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (5-3) secured a series victory with a 7-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-6) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. The Shuckers trailed by three runs early but stormed back with seven of their own.

Both teams were held scoreless until the third inning. It all began with a single from Jay Beshears, which scored two runs on a throwing error by Eduardo Garcia. Dylan Jasso then drove in Beshears with a sacrifice fly to right fielder Kay-Lan Nicasia.

In the home half, the Shuckers struck for five runs. It was kickstarted by the first hit of the season for Eduardo Garcia in his first game back for Biloxi, scoring Mike Boeve. Darrien Miller mashed his first home run of the season to get Garcia in and to tie the game at 3. Kay-Lan Nicasia helped collect the next Shuckers run with his first RBI of the season which brought Dasan Brown home, followed by three straight stolen bases by Nicasia, including a double steal of 2nd by Eric Brown Jr. which allowed Nicasia to take the plate and finish off the five-spot.

The Shuckers didn't stop the scoring there. Another RBI single in the fifth by Eduardo Garcia and a sacrifice fly by Matthew Wood in the seventh made it 7-4. The Blue Wahoos battled back in the top of the eighth with an RBI-double into left center by Ryan Ignoffo, and the second double of the day from Brendan Jones made cut the deficit to two in the ninth.

Every Shucker in the starting lineup reached base at least once in the contest, with six of the nine reaching two or more times. Eduardo Garcia and Darrien Miller each racked up multiple RBIs, with Garcia garnering the only multi-hit performance for the Shuckers.

Stiven Cruz (1-0) (4.0 ip, 0 r, 1 k) sat down all 12 batters he faced en route to his first win of the 2026 season. Pensacola's starting pitcher Karson Milbrandt (0-1) collected the loss, and Sam Garcia struck out the final two batters of the game to nail down his first save at the Double-A level.

The Shuckers conclude their first homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Blue Wahoos, with a chance to take five of six games. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Jaron DeBerry (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start this series against Pensacola, after striking out seven over five innings on Tuesday, and will spar against Will Schomberg (0-1, 10.80). It's the first Family Sunday of the season presented by Chicken Salad Chick and a Shuckers-themed croc charm pack for the first 500 fans under 14 years old presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.