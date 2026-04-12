Birmingham Delivers Late-Game Magic in 5-4 Walk-Off Victory over Lookouts

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Birmingham Barons deliver the late game magic in the 5-4 walk-off win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,323 at Regions Field on Saturday night. Samuel Zavala hit a sharp line drive to right field scoring Andy Weber from third base for the Barons to get the walk-off win.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy was outstanding. The lefty hard thrower pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only three hits, no runs, no walks, and five strikeouts. Nick Altermatt pitched 1.2 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-0, 1.93) pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, one walk, and two strikeouts, he gets the win in relief.

In the bottom of the first inning, Rikuu Nishida walked, Braden Montgomery singled to right field, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Caden Coonor hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Nishida and the Barons led 1-0.

Ryan Galanie singled on a ground ball to right field scoring Braden Montgomery and the Barons led 2-0. Zavala singled to center field moving Galanie to third base. Wilfred Veras singled on a line drive off the shortstops glove, scoring Galanie and the Barons led 3-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jordan Sprinkle singled, and was balked to second and third base. Braden Montgomery sacrifice fly to center field, scored Sprinkle and the Barons led 4-0.

The Lookouts scored in the top of the seventh inning on an Austin Hendrick ground out, scoring Michael Trautwein and the Barons lead was trimmed to 4-1.

In the top of the eight inning, that has where all the magic happened for the Lookouts, and it looked like it again tonight. Ruben Ibarra doubled off the right field fence, scoring two runs, and Shane Sasaki singled, scoring Ibarra and the game was tied at 4-4.

But the magic belonged to the Barons on this night, starting the bottom of the ninth inning. Galanie started the inning off with a single to center field. Jeral Perez singled on a ground ball to left field moving Galanie to third base. Weber replaced Galanie at third base as a pinch runner. On the first pitch, Perez stole second. Zavala hit a line drive over the right fielder and the ball went to the fence, scoring Weber and give the Barons the 5-4 win.

Both Galanie and Zavala had two hits and an RBI. Sprinkle had two hits and a run scored. Sprinkle had two hits and a run scored for Birmingham.







Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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