González Deals Gem, But Smokies Clinch Series with 4-3 Walk-Off Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - For the second time this week, the Knoxville Smokies (5-3) walked off the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-5) at Covenant Health Park. On Saturday night, Knoxville erased a 3-1 deficit over the final two innings to win 4-3 and clinch the series.

The loss spoiled a brilliant outing from Trash Pandas starter José González, who struck out nine over 6.0 innings and carried a no-hitter into the sixth. He ultimately allowed just one run on two hits, marking Rocket City's first quality start and longest outing by a starter this season.

In a rare low-scoring game for Rocket City, González matched Knoxville starter Grant Kipp in a pitchers' duel. The two teams combined for just three hits over the first six innings.

González retired the first 12 batters he faced before issuing a leadoff walk in the fifth. The runner was quickly erased on a double play, followed by a strikeout. The 24-year-old-who signed with the Angels in December after spending five seasons in the Rangers organization-struck out the side in the third and added two more strikeouts in the fifth, giving him seven through five innings.

Knoxville finally broke through in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Devin Ortiz, Ethan Hearn ended the no-hit bid with a single. The Smokies loaded the bases on an Ed Howard hit, and Ortiz scored on a 6-4-3 double play as Rocket City traded two outs for a run, falling behind 1-0.

Kipp exited after 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, but the Trash Pandas finally broke through in the eighth against reliever Jace Beck. Ben Gobbel led off with a single and scored on an Elijah Dunham triple to tie the game. Two batters later, Mac McCroskey delivered a go-ahead two-run home run-his second of the series-to put Rocket City in front 3-1.

Carlos Espinosa relieved González in the seventh and worked around a leadoff walk. In the eighth, Ortiz cut the deficit to one with a solo home run before Camden Minacci (L, 0-2) entered to record the final two outs of the inning.

Knoxville completed the comeback in the ninth. Jordan Nwogu reached on a Gobbel error at third to begin the inning, followed by a Haydn McGeary single. After a lineout moved Nwogu to third, Karson Simas tied the game with an RBI single up the middle against a drawn-in infield. Pinch-runner Alex Madera advanced to third on the play and later scored the winning run on an Ortiz sacrifice fly to right, sealing the 4-3 walk-off victory.

Knoxville has trailed in all four of their wins this week, which have included one, two, three, and seven-run comebacks. Saturday's loss marked the first time Rocket City has failed to score six runs in a game this season.

Wade Meckler went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games and raising his average to .400, third-best in the Southern League. McCroskey's home run was Rocket City's ninth of the season, ranking third in the league and tied for fifth across Double-A. McCroskey has doubled his home run total from a year ago, hitting only one long ball in 2025, and it came on the final day of the season.

The Trash Pandas wrap up their first road series on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, TN. The first pitch is set for 1:00 pm CT at Covenant Health Park with RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 54.00) starting for Rocket City, and RHP Jake Knapp (0-0, 9.00) for the Smokies. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 14, for a six-game set with Birmingham. The homestand featured the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year, and the first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will receive a Zach Neto replica jersey, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.







Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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