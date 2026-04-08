Extra-Inning Heartache: Barons Drop 5-4 Decision to Lookouts in 10 Innings

Published on April 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Birmingham Barons lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,343 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons led 4-3 going into the top of the eighth inning, but couldn't hold the lead.

Chattanooga scored the first two runs in the game in the top of the first inning off a Cam Collier RBI single, and a double play ball with the bases loaded, and the Lookouts led 2-0 early in the game.

In the top of the second inning, Alexander Vargas' RBI single scored Michael Trautwein, and Chattanooga took an early 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Calvin Harris' sacrifice fly scored Jeral Perez. The Barons still trailed 3-1. In the bottom of the third inning, Perez doubled to right field, scoring Rikuu Nishida and Ryan Galanie, and the game was tied at 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Adam Fogel's RBI single scored Perez, and the Barons took the 4-3 lead. Carlos Jorge singled to center field, scoring Vargas, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the top of the 10th inning, Shane Sasaki singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Zavier Warren, and the Lookouts took the 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Barons had the bases loaded but couldn't get the big hit that they needed.

Starting pitcher Jake Palish pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched 1.1 innings, giving up only one hit and getting two strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Riley Gowens pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, one walk, and three strikeouts. Nick Altermatt (0-1, 3.86) gets the loss, as he pitched 1.0 innings, giving up an unearned run on one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

For the Barons, Perez had three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Adam Fogel had three hits and an RBI in the loss.







Southern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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