Barons Open the 2026 Season with a 9-6 Loss to Smokies

Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the Knoxville Smokies 9-6 at Covenant Health Park before 5,434 on Friday night. The Barons had a short 6-5 lead through four innings, but the bullpen couldn't keep the lead. Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon went 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, five earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jared Kelley (0-1, 27.00) took the loss, going 1.0 innings, giving up two hits, three earned runs, three walks, and a strikeout. In the top of the fourth inning, centerfielder Braden Montgomery three run home run gave the Barons a 6-5 lead. Montgomery finished the game with two hits, three RBI, a run, and a walk. Samuel Zavala had two hits, an RBI, and a walk. Wilfred Veras had two hits, a run scored, and a walk. Calvin Harris hit a two-run home run for the Barons.







Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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