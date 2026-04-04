Barons Open the 2026 Season with a 9-6 Loss to Smokies
Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
The Birmingham Barons dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the Knoxville Smokies 9-6 at Covenant Health Park before 5,434 on Friday night. The Barons had a short 6-5 lead through four innings, but the bullpen couldn't keep the lead. Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon went 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, five earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jared Kelley (0-1, 27.00) took the loss, going 1.0 innings, giving up two hits, three earned runs, three walks, and a strikeout. In the top of the fourth inning, centerfielder Braden Montgomery three run home run gave the Barons a 6-5 lead. Montgomery finished the game with two hits, three RBI, a run, and a walk. Samuel Zavala had two hits, an RBI, and a walk. Wilfred Veras had two hits, a run scored, and a walk. Calvin Harris hit a two-run home run for the Barons.
Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Columbus Overpowered by Chattanooga in 13-7 Loss - Columbus Clingstones
- Barons Win, 6-2, against the Smokies for the 1st Win of 2026 - Birmingham Barons
- Shuckers Fall Behind Early in 9-4 Loss to Trash Pandas - Biloxi Shuckers
- Trash Pandas Grab First Win of 2026, 300th in Club History - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Blank Blue Wahoos Behind Stellar Suarez - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: April 4 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Barons Open the 2026 Season with a 9-6 Loss to Smokies - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Barons Stories
- Barons Outpace Smokies in 10-5 Series Finale
- Barons Win, 6-2, against the Smokies for the 1st Win of 2026
- Barons Open the 2026 Season with a 9-6 Loss to Smokies
- Birmingham Barons Annouce the Rickwood Game for May 27th
- Cosmic Baseball Announces Game 2 at Regions Field