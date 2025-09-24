Barons Score Early and Win 7-3 over the Biscuits to Tie Series at 1-1

The Birmingham Barons scored three runs in the first inning and went on to win 7-3 over the Montgomery Biscuits before 4,126 at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. With the win, the Barons tie the series at 1-1 and will play the deciding game on Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Tanner McDougal kept the Biscuits in check to give the Barons a great start in the road win. He went 4.0 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and no walks with six strikeouts. McDougal consistently hit 100 mph on the radar gun in his innings and kept the Biscuits off the scoreboard. Tyler Schweitzer pitched one inning, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with two strikeouts. Lucas Gordon (2-0, 4.15) gets the win in relief, going 1.1 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and three walks with a strikeout. With the bases loaded, Caleb Freeman pitched out of the inning, going 0.2 innings. Adyson Coffee pitched the eighth inning, giving up one hit, no runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis pitched the ninth inning, getting two strikeouts and closing out the Biscuits.

The Barons started the game with three straight hits and really set the tone in the win. Rikuu Nishida singled to center field. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to right field. Sam Antonacci doubled to right field, scoring Nishida and Bergolla, and the Barons took the early 2-0 lead. A wild pitch by Brody Hopkins scored Antonacci, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Calvin Harris singled home Alec Makarewicz, and the Barons led 4-0. Matt Hogan singled on a sharp ground ball to right field, deflected off the glove of first baseman Will Simpson, scoring Harris on the play, and the Barons led 5-0. The Biscuits scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on RBI hits by Brayden Taylor and Noah Myers. The Barons led 5-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Nishida reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Harris on the play, and the Barons led 6-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, Gordon got a big double play, even though a run scored, but Gordon closed out the inning with a 6-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Nishida singled on a bunt, Bergolla followed with a bunt single, and Antonacci hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Nishida, and the Barons led 7-3. Davis pitched the bottom of the ninth inning with a strikeout, a fly out to center field and another strikeout and the Barons tied the series at 1-1.

For the Barons, Nishida had three hits and two runs scored. Bergolla had two hits, a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base. Harris had two hits, RBI, and a run scored in the win.







