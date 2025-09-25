Wednesday's Decisive Championship Game Game with Birmingham Suspended in the Fifth Inning Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions
Published on September 24, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Wednesday's game three of the Southern League Championship Series has been suspended in the fifth inning due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will resume at 12:05pm CT on Thursday, September 25, with two runners on first and second base in the bottom of the fifth. Birmingham leads 5-1.
Fans will have free admission to tomorrow's game with gates opening at 11:30am CT. Come out and support the Biscuits!
