Wednesday's Decisive Championship Game Game with Birmingham Suspended in the Fifth Inning Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions

Published on September 24, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Wednesday's game three of the Southern League Championship Series has been suspended in the fifth inning due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will resume at 12:05pm CT on Thursday, September 25, with two runners on first and second base in the bottom of the fifth. Birmingham leads 5-1.

Fans will have free admission to tomorrow's game with gates opening at 11:30am CT. Come out and support the Biscuits!







