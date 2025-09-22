Biscuits Hang on Late, Take Game One of the Championship Series

Published on September 21, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits held on to an early lead for a 2-1 win against the Birmingham Barons in game one of the Southern League Championship Series on Sunday evening at Regions Field. With the win, the club will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night with a chance to win their first league title since 2007.

Three pitchers combined to allow one run. In his first career playoff start, Ty Johnson spun six innings of one-run ball, allowing one solo homer.

Montgomery's two runs came in the second inning. Will Simpson smacked a triple off the wall in center field and then scored on Brayden Taylor's groundout to the right side. With two outs, Gregory Barrios singled and stole a bag. That set up an RBI single from Noah Myers to make it 2-0.

Austin Vernon pitched 1 2/3 and struck out three hitters before being replaced with a runner on second and two outs in the eighth. Alex Cook mowed down the next batter with three straight fastballs and struck out two more in the ninth for the save.

The second game of the best-of-three series is on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Tanner McDougal is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

