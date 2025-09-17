Biscuits Take Game One of the Division Series 7-2 against the Shuckers

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits dominated game one of the Southern League Division Series, 7-2, against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brody Hopkins posted five scoreless innings for the win. After loading the bases with no one out in the second, Hopkins struck out three consecutive hitters to get out of the jam. The 23-year-old finished with three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

The Biscuits loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and cashed in two runs for a 2-0 lead. Tatem Levins singled in a run and a wild pitch scored another.

Will Simpson smacked a long ball to left field to lead off the fourth inning and put the crowd of 4,142 fans in a frenzy. Colton Ledbetter and Homer Bush Jr. each notched RBI singles in the inning to extend the lead to 5-0.

Bush Jr. tacked on another RBI single in the sixth, and Brock Jones singled in a run in the eighth to make it 7-0. Biloxi hit a pair of homers in the ninth to break up the shutout.

The second game of the best-of-three series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Jaron DeBerry is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

