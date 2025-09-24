Montgomery Drops Game Two, Forces Winner-Take-All Game Three

Published on September 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor (right) and Bench Coach Ronnie Richardson

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell 7-3 to the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss forces a winner-take-all game three for the Southern League Championship at 6:35 pm CT tomorrow night.

The Barons scored three runs before an out was recorded in the first inning. They tacked on two more in the fourth inning to lead 5-0.

After failing to garner a baserunner in the first four innings, the Biscuits found life in the fifth. Brayden Taylor singled in a run, and Noah Myers followed with another RBI hit to make it 5-2.

Montgomery loaded the bases in the sixth inning with no outs and in the eighth inning with one out. Of both scenarios, the club scored just one run. Birmingham added an insurance run in the ninth to make it 7-3.

The decisive game of the best-of-three series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Hagen Smith is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

